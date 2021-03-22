LaMelo Ball expected to miss season with fractured bone in wrist

LaMelo Ball’s season may be over after the guard suffered a fractured wrist on Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets confirmed Sunday that Ball suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist during Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Ball will be further evaluated, but is listed as out indefinitely.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ball will seek a second opinion, but is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

Ball suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game when he took a hard fall. He returned to the game but never looked comfortable, going 4/12 from the field in a Charlotte loss.

The rookie guard has been winning plaudits from all over the place lately, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In addition to impacting Ball’s Rookie of the Year hopes, the Hornets’ playoff chances may take a dive, as they currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference.