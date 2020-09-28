 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 28, 2020

LaMelo Ball disagrees with father LaVar about Warriors

September 28, 2020
by Grey Papke

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is not paying much attention to his father’s thoughts on his NBA career.

LaVar Ball made clear several months ago that he does not want to see his son landing with the Golden State Warriors. LaVar felt that his son would be a bad fit as he would have to potentially wait behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for playing time.

LaMelo addressed those comments on Monday, and it’s fair to say he’s not taking the stance his dad is.

It’s a good answer, and an accurate one. LaMelo has confidence in himself. Plus, time has shown that the NBA world just doesn’t pay much attention to what LaVar says.

Ultimately, the entire discussion may be irrelevant. It sounds like a different team has set its sights on the youngest Ball son.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus