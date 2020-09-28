LaMelo Ball disagrees with father LaVar about Warriors

LaMelo Ball is not paying much attention to his father’s thoughts on his NBA career.

LaVar Ball made clear several months ago that he does not want to see his son landing with the Golden State Warriors. LaVar felt that his son would be a bad fit as he would have to potentially wait behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for playing time.

LaMelo addressed those comments on Monday, and it’s fair to say he’s not taking the stance his dad is.

LaMelo Ball said he doesn’t agree with his father that the Warriors aren’t the right fit for him at #2: “My old man, he’s his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere’s a great fit.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 28, 2020

It’s a good answer, and an accurate one. LaMelo has confidence in himself. Plus, time has shown that the NBA world just doesn’t pay much attention to what LaVar says.

Ultimately, the entire discussion may be irrelevant. It sounds like a different team has set its sights on the youngest Ball son.