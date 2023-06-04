LaMelo Ball goes viral for his over-the-top new bling

You might just go blind if you stare at LaMelo Ball’s new bling for too long.

The Charlotte Hornets star Ball went viral this week for his gaudy (to put it lightly) new wristwatch. In what can only be described as Louis XIV meets the Migos (with a hint of … Alaskan king crab as well), Ball’s watch was as mesmerizing as it was absolutely grotesque.

Here’s the video of Ball showing off the watch (courtesy of jeweler Zo Frost).

That is an oddly fitting piece for a player as flashy as the 21-year-old Ball. An All-Star last year, Ball followed that up by posting 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists a game for Charlotte this year (though he missed significant time due to an ankle injury).

Ball is quickly becoming known for his (shall we say) eccentric sense of fashion. Not too long ago, he showed up to a postgame press conference wearing something even more ridiculous.