LaMelo Ball shares how close he has already gotten with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has not always done too well with young rookies on his team (see: Kwame Brown, Adam Morrison, etc.). But LaMelo Ball may be a different story entirely.

On Saturday, Ball revealed how close he has already gotten to the Charlotte Hornets owner Jordan, complete with even an affectionate nickname.

“Yeah, definitely [a connection between us],” said the 19-year-old Ball, per Bleacher Report. “I call him ‘Unc’ and stuff. I already feel like that … I’ve seen highlights and stuff. My pops used to watch him and all that. So yeah, I’ve definitely seen him growing up.”

Ball has made Jordan look like a sage for selecting him in last year’s draft. Ball is not only the favorite for Rookie of the Year with averages of 16.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, but he has also helped lead Charlotte on a surprise run to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jordan has indeed been speaking extremely highly of his young star as well. This has all the makings of the NBA’s next great sensei-student tandem.