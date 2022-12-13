Larsa Pippen addresses relationship with Michael Jordan’s son

It has seemed quite obvious for a while that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus are dating, but Larsa continues to downplay the gossip.

Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night. Marcus Jordan was in the audience. Cohen asked Pippen about the “friendship” between the two and what Scottie thinks about it. Larsa said it has never been discussed. Cohen then asked Pippen if she understands why people think her being in a relationship with MJ’s son is “wild” given the history between Michael and Scottie.

“I mean, I guess, yeah. I think a lot of people think our families are really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t,” Larsa said. “I never really knew Marcus’ mom or them. I just recently met them like a couple of years ago.”

Larsa then insisted she and Marcus are “friends.” Cohen said they must be friends “with benefits.” Pippen shrugged that off as well. You can see the exchange below:

A recent report seemed to confirm the obvious, which is that Larsa and Marcus are romantically involved. The fact that Marcus was in the audience while Larsa appeared on Cohen’s show lends credence to that.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted out together back in September, though they were with another couple. That sparked the initial speculation that they might be dating. They seemed to keep things under wraps for a while, and Pippen said in October that she was single and did not consider herself to be in an exclusive relationship.

Pippen, 47, finalized her divorce from Scottie earlier this year. Scottie has been highly critical of Michael Jordan in recent years, which adds another element of intrigue to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship. It clearly is not stopping Larsa and Marcus from spending time together.