New report details relationship between Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, and it appears they are no longer making an effort to hide their relationship.

TMZ shared some photos on Monday that showed Pippen and Jordan lounging together and walking arm-in-arm in Miami Beach over the weekend. While Larsa had previously claimed she and Marcus were just friends, a source told TMZ that the two have been dating and their relationship turned romantic about a month ago.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted out together back in September, though they were with another couple. That sparked the initial speculation that they might be dating. They seemed to keep things under wraps for a while, and Pippen said last month that she was single and did not consider herself to be in an exclusive relationship.

Pippen, 47, finalized her divorce from Scottie earlier this year. Scottie has been highly critical of Michael Jordan in recent years, which adds another element of intrigue to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship.

After her split from Scottie, Larsa dated NBA star Malik Beasley for a while. She called that a mistake and said she was trying to move away from dating athletes. That apparently does not apply to sons of famous athletes.