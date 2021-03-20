Report: Lauri Markkanen is trade candidate for Bulls

Lauri Markkanen has rebuilt much of his trade value this season, and now the Chicago Bulls could be looking to cash in.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported this week on trade rumors involving the Bulls ahead of the March 25 deadline. Windhorst notes forward Thaddeus Young is drawing interest but that Chicago is unlikely to trade him. He adds that the Bulls may be more willing to deal the seven-footer Markkanen.

The 23-year-old’s rookie contract is expiring, which will make him a restricted free agent. He has had much better production this year, averaging 18.7 points on 50.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep, all career-highs. That said, Markkanen is still just third on the team in shot attempts behind guards Zach LaVine and Coby White.

It was not long ago that Markkanen seemed unhappy with the direction of the Bulls. The arrival of Billy Donovan to replace Jim Boylen as head coach has certainly helped matters for him. But going to team where he can be fully unleashed might be the best outcome for Markkanen at this point.

