Lauri Markkanen reportedly drawing major interest from Western Conference team

The Utah Jazz appear open to an offseason trade of forward Lauri Markkanen, and one team may be shaping up to be most aggressive in pursuit of him.

The Golden State Warriors are strongly interested in Markkanen after missing out on Paul George, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Jazz have indicated to other teams that they are willing to listen to calls on Markkanen, but may simply be doing their due diligence before they can open extension talks with the forward.

It is not clear that the Jazz might be asking for in return for Markkanen, but multiple first-round picks may be a requirement. The Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been linked to Markkanen, though perhaps not as strongly as Golden State has. The Los Angeles Lakers had previously been linked, but it is not clear if that is still the case.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, which adds another wrinkle to his situation.

Markkanen’s appeal to other teams is obvious. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Big men that can shoot are worth their weight in gold in the modern NBA, so Markkanen looks to be hugely valuable.