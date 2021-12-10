LaVar Ball has new diss for Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball may never get his wish of playing Michael Jordan 1-on-1. But that won’t stop him from continuing to be a pain in Jordan’s neck.

The notorious Ball spoke this week in an interview with Hoopsview. Ball had another diss for Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Ball’s youngest son LaMelo currently stars for the Hornets.

It all started when Ball was asked how often LaMelo asks advice of Jordan.

“How often does he seek out advice from Michael Jordan? Never!” replied Ball. “What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he gonna give him. “Do you ever have milk in your refridgerator, man? When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away.

“When the last time he won a championship?” Ball added of Jordan. “The game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him? … If he had to say, ‘Yo, this is what you gotta do to get better.’ The Charlotte Hornets been around a long time before my son got there. Tell some of them guys so that you can win!”

These comments are pretty on-brand for Ball, who never fails to speak his mind and to do so in the loudest way possible. Not long ago, he took some other shots at the Hornets organization.

You almost have to admire how Ball has kept the exact same energy over the years. He first started dissing Jordan back in 2017 and has not changed one bit even if his youngest son now stars for Jordan’s team. LaMelo has been a franchise-changing talent for Charlotte though, so Jordan will probably just have to grin and bear it.

Photo: Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports