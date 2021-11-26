LaVar Ball takes shot at Hornets for odd reason

Though the Charlotte Hornets organization employs two of his sons, that is not stopping LaVar Ball from being LaVar Ball.

The infamous Ball family father spoke this week with TMZ Sports and took a shot at the Hornets over their handling of middle son LiAngelo.

“They don’t understand what they got,” said LaVar of the Hornets. “They need to let my boy go ahead and play. I dropped them a superstar in the G League, and they don’t know what to do with him … Y’all got him right in your back door. Bring him in, let him play with Melo [LaMelo Ball].”

LaVar’s criticism is odd for a couple of reasons. For one, LiAngelo just made his debut for the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate, a couple of weeks ago. It is rare for a player to make the leap from the G League to the NBA so soon unless they are on a two-way contract, which LiAngelo is not. For another, the Hornets have playoff aspirations this season, so it is not in their best interest to develop players from the G League. Finally, the Hornets have already given youngest Ball brother LaMelo a starring gig as the centerpiece of their offense, a role he has thrived in. Yet still, LaVar is finding ways to criticize the team.

Of course, we know that LaVar has always been more about entertainment than rationality. Thus, it is probably best to just laugh off these comments from LaVar, just like his past ones about the Hornets owner.

Photo: Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports