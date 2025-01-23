LeBron and Bronny James reportedly turned down All-Star opportunity

The NBA sought to get both LeBron and Bronny James involved in All-Star Weekend festivities, according to a new report, but ultimately failed in their mission.

The league invited LeBron and Bronny to participate in the annual All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge, but the two declined, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Had they accepted, they would have been the first father-son combination to take part in the event.

Bronny James was also among the G League players invited to take part in the Rising Stars Challenge, but he declined that invitation as well.

Sources: The history-making opportunity LeBron James and Bronny James declined for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. #haynesbriefs https://t.co/AixmhuvbwY pic.twitter.com/o0mTq0DCl2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2025

Obviously, the NBA wants to take advantage of the James family’s notoriety, as well as the historical angle of a father and son being in the NBA at the same time. That is easy to understand, but it is also simple to figure out why LeBron and Bronny turned down the chance. There is already a perception among some that Bronny gets favorable treatment because of his status as LeBron’s son, and an invite to the Skills Challenge — an event usually reserved for NBA regulars and bigger names — might not have sat well with everyone.

LeBron is highly likely to start the game again, as he has every year since 2004. If Bronny attends, however, it sounds like it will be purely as a spectator.