LeBron James breaks silence on son Bronny’s medical incident

LeBron James took to social media on Thursday for the first time since his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest.

LeBron shared a brief message on Twitter thanking the “countless people” who have sent well wishes to his family. The Los Angeles Lakers star also said everyone is “doing great” and that there will be more updates on Bronny’s condition at a later date.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” LeBron wrote.

Bronny, an 18-year-old freshman at USC, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and admitted to the intensive care unit after he collapsed during practice on Monday. Doctors determined that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A statement from the James family on Tuesday said Bronny was in stable condition and had been moved out of the ICU, which was a good sign. There was then an update on Thursday that indicated Bronny is doing well with his recovery.

Bronny is entering his first season at USC. He announced his decision in May and chose the Trojans over at least two other high-profile programs.