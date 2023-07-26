Report offers update on Bronny James’ health

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on the USC practice court Monday, and his recovery seems to be trending in a positive direction.

James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and admitted to the intensive care unit after he collapsed during practice. Doctors determined he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A statement from the James family on Tuesday said Bronny was in stable condition and had been moved out of the ICU.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that James is progressing well enough that LeBron and his wife Savannah, Bronny’s mother, are feeling “relieved” and “optimistic.” Bronny is said to be doing much better as doctors work to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Bronny, a point guard, is entering his first season at USC. He announced his decision in May and chose the Trojans over at least two other high-profile programs. The decision was not a surprise considering the James family lives in Los Angeles and LeBron plays for the Lakers.

There have long been reports that LeBron wants to continue playing in the NBA until he has an opportunity to share the floor with Bronny.