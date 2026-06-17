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LeBron James’ former Cavaliers teammate could be coming to the Lakers

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LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are reportedly negotiating a new deal before the start of NBA free agency.

While nothing is done yet, NBA insider Marc Spears said on Wednesday that he is hearing that James is “likely coming back” to LA. However, he also said Kevin Love, James’ former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, could also be coming to the Lakers.

“And also I’m hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland, Kevin Love, could likely be joining the Lakers too,” Spears said. “I could see those two guys being reunited there.”

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that James’ focus right now is on getting a deal done to return to the Lakers. The bigger question is about how much the Lakers will pay James, especially with Austin Reaves headed for restricted free agency.

Love, on the other hand, is an interesting piece to the puzzle. After leaving the Miami Heat, Love joined the Utah Jazz and played just 37 games last season, averaging 16.6 minutes per game in a reserve role.

The timing of Spears’ report is quite something, especially with Love and James being spotted in a photo on a golf course with Channing Frye, JR Smith, and Tristan Thompson in what is a Cavaliers 2016 NBA title reunion.

Love played college basketball at UCLA before being selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008.

This year’s NBA free agency negotiation period begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

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