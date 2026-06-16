Report: LeBron James takes major step toward deciding his future

LeBron James has taken his biggest step yet toward deciding on the team he wants to play for next season.

In an appearance on ESPN Cleveland Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested that James is in active talks with the Los Angeles Lakers , and is currently focused on getting a deal done with his current team.

“I think LeBron’s intention is to play, and I think the focus right now is making a deal with the Lakers,” Windhorst said. “Right now, he’s allowed to negotiate with the Lakers, and I believe they are negotiating. They are going back and forth. Free agency begins in 14 days, and in the next 14 days, I think he’s going to try to make a deal with the Lakers.

“If, in 14 days, he is at an impasse with the Lakers and there is no deal there, I think other teams like the Cavs should stand to attention, but the league generally believes that the two sides are going to come together.”

"I think the focus right now is making a deal with the Lakers. Right now he's allowed to negotiate with the Lakers and I believe they are negotiating, I believe they're going back and forth," – @WindhorstESPN on LeBron's future. pic.twitter.com/7YT5DIlXc3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

James staying with the Lakers has always been seen as the most likely outcome, though far from a sure thing. Even now, nothing is done, though if the two sides are actively swapping proposals, it would certainly suggest there is motivation on each side to get something done.

Much has been made about the Lakers’ financial situation and whether they will be able to afford to retain James and other pending free agents. For now, their plan appears to be to try, which does not come as a huge shock.

James remains a high-end performer, even at the age of 41. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season.