LeBron James reacts to possible NBA December return

LeBron James has made his feelings on the NBA’s proposed December start quite clear.

On Thursday, the NBPA tentatively agreed to a proposed Dec. 22 start date for a shortened 2020-21 NBA season. That will give teams who played deep into the offseason very little time to rest and prepare for the new campaign.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams. The schedule would leave just 71 days between the Lakers’ championship and the start of a new season, making it the shortest offseason in the history of America’s four major professional sports.

James happened to see that stat on ESPN Friday, and he didn’t hide his displeasure.

James isn’t a fan. That’s not a shock. One of his teammates questioned whether he’d even play the first part of the season in this scenario. We don’t know for sure yet, but it doesn’t sound like James approves of what the players and league agreed to.