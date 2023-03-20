Darvin Ham provides positive LeBron James injury update

While the Los Angeles Lakers still are not giving a timetable for LeBron James’ injury return, coach Darvin Ham did offer a publicly encouraging update on Sunday.

James has not played since Feb. 26 with a right foot injury, but Ham said Sunday that the Lakers still anticipate him returning at some point during the season.

Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 19, 2023

The Lakers have just 11 games left in the regular season, including Sunday’s. Their campaign wraps up on April 9, so Ham’s quote suggests that James will return within the next three weeks at some point.

The Lakers said at the beginning of the month that James would be re-evaluated in three weeks, which is just about where we are. The prognosis sounds positive, though he is clearly not ready yet.

There has been some talk recently that James may be involved in some unorthodox efforts to treat his injury. Maybe it is actually helping.