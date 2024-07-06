LeBron James has huge praise for Lakers’ 1st-round pick

It is no secret that LeBron James was a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round pick. He seems to feel similarly about the team’s first-round selection as well.

James addressed the media at USA Basketball camp on Saturday and lavished the Lakers’ draft class with praise. He was quite enthusiastic about first-round pick Dalton Knecht, whom James referred to as, essentially, his second-favorite player in college basketball last season.

Lakers’ LeBron James on rookie Dalton Knecht: “Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. … I did not think he would fall to 17 at all. … I’m glad he did.” pic.twitter.com/TGe9OUoGtX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 6, 2024

“Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball,” James said. “Watching the game throughout the whole season, I liked his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, his height, his demeanor that he played with. I always felt his game would translate to the NBA. I did not think he would fall to 17 at all, so I didn’t think we’d even have an opportunity to get him.”

Knecht was definitely one of the more exciting players in college last season. He was a breakout star for Tennessee and averaged 21.7 points per game on 39.7 percent three-point shooting. If he can bring those skills over to the NBA, he should be a solid fit for the Lakers.

Knecht may never qualify as LeBron’s favorite Laker draft pick, but he seems to have already made a good impression anyway.