Sunday, March 8, 2020

Patrick Beverley thinks defending LeBron James is ‘no challenge’

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Patrick Beverley

Is it hard to guard LeBron James? Patrick Beverley doesn’t think so.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard was on the wrong end of a 28-point James performance on Sunday, but he was not moved after the game. His only response to whether it was hard to guard James? “No challenge” and it’s “not hard at all.”

Beverley is one of the NBA’s most confident players. He has also demonstrated an ability to stop James before. Ultimately, though, that’s just not quite how it went during Sunday’s game. James got the better of Beverley and the Clippers, and even got crowned at the end.


