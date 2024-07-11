LeBron James mocked over ugly brick shot in Team USA scrimmage

LeBron James is hoping to help Team USA win a gold medal in Paris this summer, but it looks like he may have to tune up his jump shot a bit before the Olympic tournament begins.

A video went viral on Wednesday that showed LeBron hoisting up a three-pointer during a scrimmage that was so far off the mark you have to see it to believe it. Steph Curry took the ball up the court and drew a double team, so he kicked it to Joel Embiid. Embiid wisely made the extra pass to a wide-open James.

Despite having a clean look, LeBron launched up a brick. The ball hit the top left corner of the backboard. Check it out:

No way they saying he our best player pic.twitter.com/JPod9ww0L2 — Fan (@FanMahome) July 8, 2024

LeBron this week was voted best player on Team USA by his teammates, coaches and USA Basketball staffers. After seeing that shot, fans weren’t buying it.

Is he even top 4? — wenki (@ThisIsWenki) July 8, 2024

The peds wore off. Needs to re-up before the games. — 3҉0҉ (@TriggaThirty) July 8, 2024

Steph the real leader of the team — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) July 8, 2024

Another member of Team USA recently said he views himself as the top option on the squad. Others might argue that it is LeBron or Curry. In reality, Team USA will likely ride the hot hand at the Paris Olympics. They had just better hope LeBron’s hand is a little hotter than that when the actual games start.