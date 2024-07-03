LeBron James has notable clause in new contract with Lakers

LeBron James has agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the deal contains a notable clause.

James and the Lakers on Wednesday agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal includes a player option for the second year and also a no-trade clause.

Free agent LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option and no trade clause. pic.twitter.com/gAEOmvfAzZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2024

The structure of the deal gives James maximum leverage. He is not tied to the Lakers beyond next season, and he cannot be traded without his approval. The no-trade clause likely became even more important to LeBron after L.A. drafted his son Bronny in the second round last week. LeBron did not have a no-trade clause in his previous contract with the Lakers.

It is not a surprise that LeBron has chosen to take his future year-by-year, as he will turn 40 early next season. The four-time NBA MVP still played at an extremely high level last season with 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, but he has acknowledged that his legendary career is nearing its finish.

If LeBron and Bronny appear in a game together next season, they will be the first ever father-son duo in the NBA to do so. Though, Bronny would like us to believe he is not thinking about that.

LeBron’s other son, Bryce James, seemed to drop a hint recently about when he thinks his father will retire.