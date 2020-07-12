LeBron James offers support for Adrian Wojnarowski following suspension

Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended by ESPN after he sent a vulgar email to a US senator this week, and LeBron James is among the players who are publicly supporting the longtime reporter.

On Sunday, LeBron joined the chorus of social media users who have been sharing the hashtag #FreeWoj.

Several other prominent NBA players have also expressed support for Wojnarowski.

On Friday, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a press release blasting the NBA for its limited selection of pre-approved messages they will allow league players to wear on the back of their jerseys during the resumed season in Orlando. Hawley’s letter, which was directed at NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, was critical that the messages did not give players the option to support the military, law enforcement, or condemn the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley’s letter was sent as a press release to an email list that included Wojnarowski, and Woj responded to the email by saying “f— you.” Hawley shared a screenshot of the response on Twitter, leading to a formal apology from Wojnarowski. ESPN reportedly suspended Woj on Saturday night.

Wojnarowski is considered the top NBA reporter in the country and has been with ESPN for just over three years after previously working for Yahoo.