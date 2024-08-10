 Skip to main content
LeBron James drops hint about his Olympic future

August 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2028 Summer Olympics set to be in Los Angeles, is there any chance LeBron James could hang around for one more run?

James suggested Saturday that another Olympics is highly unlikely for him. He made the comments after he won his third career gold medal and first since 2012 with the win over France.

“I can’t see myself playing in LA,” James admitted.

James will be 43 when the next Olympics come around. Though he has shown remarkable longevity, that would be a lot even for him. His answer here was not quite as definitive as it was last month, but there is no reason to believe he is going to change his mind.

There is some reason to believe James will not even be playing in the NBA for that long. The Olympics are definitely a bridge too far.

