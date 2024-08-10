LeBron James drops hint about his Olympic future

With the 2028 Summer Olympics set to be in Los Angeles, is there any chance LeBron James could hang around for one more run?

James suggested Saturday that another Olympics is highly unlikely for him. He made the comments after he won his third career gold medal and first since 2012 with the win over France.

“I can’t see myself playing in LA,” LeBron James said on the 2028 LA Olympic Games. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 10, 2024

“I can’t see myself playing in LA,” James admitted.

James will be 43 when the next Olympics come around. Though he has shown remarkable longevity, that would be a lot even for him. His answer here was not quite as definitive as it was last month, but there is no reason to believe he is going to change his mind.

There is some reason to believe James will not even be playing in the NBA for that long. The Olympics are definitely a bridge too far.