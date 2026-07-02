New team emerges as serious suitor for LeBron James

LeBron James ’ free agent recruitment may still be more open than previously thought.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers could be a serious player for James. Windhorst noted that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is a longtime Klutch Sports client, and that the team’s trade for Jaylen Brown may catch James’ attention and help convince him that Philadelphia could be a winning situation.

“He’s basically part of LeBron’s extended family. You would not only have Jaylen Brown as the addition, you would have Tyrese Maxey as your drawing card,” Windhorst said of Maxey. “There’s a longstanding relationship between Tyrese Maxey and LeBron because of Klutch. They recruited Tyrese Maxey out of college. They’ve been to many events together.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to emerge as a strong suitor for LeBron James due to the Tyrese Maxey connection, per @WindhorstESPN



Maxey, who shares the same Klutch Sports agency as LeBron, is viewed as a major recruiting tool for Philly. pic.twitter.com/6GCoUHgl9y — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) July 2, 2026

One roadblock for the Sixers is that they simply would not be able to offer James much money. If he is prioritizing happiness and a chance to contend, however, he could fit into the team’s payroll.

Other reports have suggested that James is likely to land with one of two teams, and that may still be the case. The door may not be completely closed on others to get involved, though, if they can present a compelling situation to the free agent superstar.