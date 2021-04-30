LeBron James set to return from longest absence of his career

LeBron James has not played since he injured his ankle in a game on March 20, but the Los Angeles Lakers star could return on Friday night.

James is considered a game-time decision for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He had originally been listed as “out” for Friday, but he is now a game-time decision.

Even if LeBron does not play on Friday, Wojnarowski reports that he will likely return to face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

LeBron is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season. The Lakers are 8-13 without him and have tumbled down the Western Conference standings, so you can understand why James would be itching to return for the stretch run.

James is one of the most durable players in the NBA. His ankle injury absence marks the longest of his career.