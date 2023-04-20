LeBron James roasted for seemingly lying about his Twitter blue checkmark

LeBron James was roasted on Twitter Thursday for seemingly lying about paying for his Twitter verification.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk recently implemented a policy where those who previously received blue checkmarks, signifying their account was “verified,” would lose said checkmarks on April 20 if they did not pay a fee to keep them. Blue checkmarks handed out by the previous Twitter regime are being referred to as “legacy” checkmarks.

James said at the time that he would refuse to pay the fee to keep his blue checkmark.

But on Thursday, the day that those with “legacy” checkmarks lost them, James’ blue checkmark remained.

Many on Twitter started to call out James for lying about not paying to keep his blue checkmark. Some even noted that other famous basketball figures like Damian Lillard and Paul Pierce had lost their blue checkmarks.

Everyone lost their legacy Twitter verification except one man… LeCap 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AFM33oEnUd — Per Sources (@PerSources) April 20, 2023

The name “LeCap” even started to trend. “Cap” is slang for lie.

Either Musk made an exception for James, or he was caught lying once again.

It wasn’t that long ago that fans roasted James for lying as well.