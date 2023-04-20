 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 20, 2023

LeBron James roasted for seemingly lying about his Twitter blue checkmark

April 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
LeBron James in a jersey

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was roasted on Twitter Thursday for seemingly lying about paying for his Twitter verification.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk recently implemented a policy where those who previously received blue checkmarks, signifying their account was “verified,” would lose said checkmarks on April 20 if they did not pay a fee to keep them. Blue checkmarks handed out by the previous Twitter regime are being referred to as “legacy” checkmarks.

James said at the time that he would refuse to pay the fee to keep his blue checkmark.

But on Thursday, the day that those with “legacy” checkmarks lost them, James’ blue checkmark remained.

Many on Twitter started to call out James for lying about not paying to keep his blue checkmark. Some even noted that other famous basketball figures like Damian Lillard and Paul Pierce had lost their blue checkmarks.

The name “LeCap” even started to trend. “Cap” is slang for lie.

Either Musk made an exception for James, or he was caught lying once again.

It wasn’t that long ago that fans roasted James for lying as well.

Article Tags

LeBron James
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus