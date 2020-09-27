LeBron James sends social media message after Lakers reach NBA Finals

LeBron James has a warning for whoever he ends up facing in the NBA Finals.

James posted a picture of him sitting on the court after the Lakers finished off the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. He added a few messages in the caption that make it perfectly clear where his mind is at.

Just in case it wasn’t clear, LeBron’s mind is on winning the NBA Finals, not just getting there. It hardly matters to him that he doesn’t yet know who he’ll be facing.

James had a lot on his mind Saturday night, which is part of why he took a back seat during the celebration. He’s well aware that reaching the Finals, while a solid accomplishment, is only one step on the way to the real goal.