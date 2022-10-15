 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 15, 2022

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

October 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally.

James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Times reporter Luca Evans was at the game and shared a photo of Sierra Canyon’s current basketball roster. The roster showed Bronny, a senior, at 6-foot-3. Bryce is a sophomore and listed at 6-foot-6.

The Sierra Canyon roster printout seems to confirm that Bryce surged in his height recently.

There were reports during the summer saying that Bryce had shot up in height. A photo of him next to his 6-foot-9 father seemed to show just how tall the sophomore has become.

Bronny was a standout in Friday night’s game. He had 31 points and made 6/7 three-pointers.

Though Bronny has received most of the attention for his basketball playing, Bryce recently received his first scholarship offer.

Article Tags

Bryce James
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus