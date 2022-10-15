LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally.

James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Times reporter Luca Evans was at the game and shared a photo of Sierra Canyon’s current basketball roster. The roster showed Bronny, a senior, at 6-foot-3. Bryce is a sophomore and listed at 6-foot-6.

CBC’s (Sierra Canyon) roster for today lists Bryce James as 6-foot-6. He’s hit a major growth spurt. Will be interesting to see if he takes the court tonight for the Trailblazers. pic.twitter.com/ZYtxvuLpBQ — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 15, 2022

The Sierra Canyon roster printout seems to confirm that Bryce surged in his height recently.

There were reports during the summer saying that Bryce had shot up in height. A photo of him next to his 6-foot-9 father seemed to show just how tall the sophomore has become.

Bronny was a standout in Friday night’s game. He had 31 points and made 6/7 three-pointers.

Though Bronny has received most of the attention for his basketball playing, Bryce recently received his first scholarship offer.