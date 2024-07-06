 Skip to main content
Bryce James trolls his dad LeBron in viral post

July 5, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bryce James wearing goggles

Jun 23, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Campbell Hall player Bryce James (4) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James recently recreated one of his dad’s most iconic memes.

King James has dozens of memes spread across the internet every day. One of the most memorable ones came from an Instagram story LeBron posted years ago.

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers star uploaded an unintentionally hilarious selfie of him smiling with his eyes closed while standing in the shallow part of a pool. The cherry on top was LeBron’s caption.

“Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this is my life,” LeBron captioned his post.

On Friday, Bryce posted an 8-second clip on Instagram showing off his own rendition of the meme.

All the attention has been on Bryce’s older brother Bronny of late after the he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. But Bryce has many believing that the youngest James son could potentially be the better prospect down the line.

The 17-year-old stands at 6’6″ and already has a standing offer from a major NCAA program.

