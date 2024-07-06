Bryce James trolls his dad LeBron in viral post

LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James recently recreated one of his dad’s most iconic memes.

King James has dozens of memes spread across the internet every day. One of the most memorable ones came from an Instagram story LeBron posted years ago.

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers star uploaded an unintentionally hilarious selfie of him smiling with his eyes closed while standing in the shallow part of a pool. The cherry on top was LeBron’s caption.

“Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this is my life,” LeBron captioned his post.

lebron james in pool smiling through it all can’t believe this my life pic.twitter.com/45S3oZR1SN — reactions (@reactjpg) May 27, 2020

On Friday, Bryce posted an 8-second clip on Instagram showing off his own rendition of the meme.

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, recreates his father’s viral meme post: “Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this my life” pic.twitter.com/Yo5lZjCGgP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2024

All the attention has been on Bryce’s older brother Bronny of late after the he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. But Bryce has many believing that the youngest James son could potentially be the better prospect down the line.

The 17-year-old stands at 6’6″ and already has a standing offer from a major NCAA program.