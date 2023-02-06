LeBron James speaks out about Lakers missing on Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is having a LeVenting session this week.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on perhaps their top trade target, Kyrie Irving, who was just acquired by the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal.

Speaking with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon in an interview that aired Monday, James, Irving’s former teammate, let his disappointment be known.

[I’m] definitely disappointed,” said James. “I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent. Someone I have great chemistry with and know I got great chemistry with on the floor that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes.

“But my focus has shifted now,” James continued on. “My focus has shifted back to where it should be, and that’s this club now and what we have in the locker room.”

Here is the full interview clip.

LeBron opens up about the Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving 👀 “I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed.” pic.twitter.com/5RPOWfKfPU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 6, 2023

James, who played with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017 and won a championship with him in 2016, has long been a proponent of a reunion. When Irving sought a trade from the Brooklyn Nets several days ago, James posted a cryptic tweet that some even saw as tampering.

But with the Nets deciding that the Mavs’ package was better than anything the Lakers offered, it is clear that James’ disappointment is immeasurable and his day is ruined (as evidenced by this immediate reaction he had).

The idea of Irving in a Lakers uniform this season might have been fool’s gold all along though. After all, it sounds like Nets owner Joe Tsai was very committed to not letting that happen.