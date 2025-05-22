New speculation emerges about LeBron James’ future with Lakers

A new report suggested LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is not necessarily a guarantee.

In a YouTube livestream Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic suggested there is some tension between James and the Lakers’ front office, and that there remains a chance James could opt out of his contract and leave in free agency. Buha does not, however, see that as a likely outcome.

“There’s always a chance that LeBron can walk,” Buha said. “As we’ve reported at The Athletic multiple times, and it’s not just my reporting, it’s been Sam Amick’s as well, the relationship has been a little frosty at times. It hasn’t always been the warmest over the past couple years.

“I think LeBron’s going to be a Laker next year. It’s just a matter of is he opting in or is he opting out and signing.”

James has not answered questions about his future since the Lakers’ season ended. While no one seriously thinks he is flirting with retirement, there will be room for speculation as long as his situation goes unaddressed.

Reports have indicated that James opting in is the most likely option, but unlike last season, it is unlikely he will take a pay cut.

The Lakers have made clear that they are fully committed to GM Rob Pelinka. James will want to be competitive, but the team does appear to be positioned to do that. Still, any whispers of discontent about James and his camp are worth keeping an eye on.