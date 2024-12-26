LeBron James fires warning shot at NFL

Christmas may be considered the season of giving. But LeBron James was in no mood to share Wednesday as he delivered a holiday-themed warning shot directed at the NFL.

James’ Lakers outlasted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a 115-113 thriller at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. With the purple and gold victorious, James was interviewed postgame by ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

The Lakers star ended his interview with a succinct message.

“I love the NFL,” said James. “I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day.”

LeBron to the NFL: pic.twitter.com/6rvo5OncTt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2024

The NBA has traditionally reigned supreme on Christmas Day. The league has been playing games on Dec. 25 since 1947, the NBA’s second-ever season.

The NFL had previously avoided scheduling games on Christmas Day. From 2000 to 2019, the pro football league scheduled games on Dec. 25 just nine times. But the NFL has recently made a push to try to steal some of the NBA’s shine on Christmas, scheduling games on the day in each of the last five seasons.

Based on the overarching fan sentiment on social media, James and the NBA clearly won the holiday head-to-head this year.

NFL tried with their Christmas games but NBA will always be better — ً (@JWepp) December 25, 2024

NBA on Christmas > NFL on Christmas — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) December 26, 2024

So for everybody who thinks today was the NFL bullying the NBA out of Christmas, that’s not based on the quality of the product is it? Lol — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) December 26, 2024

Reject modernity (NFL Christmas) and embrace tradition (NBA Christmas cinema) — spoiled woman (@keekstheesneak) December 26, 2024

Curry and James put on an absolute classic in their Christmas clash. The Warriors’ two-time MVP piled on 38 points and hit two unreal threes to tie the game in the closing seconds.

STEPH CURRY IS NOT HUMAN 😱 pic.twitter.com/qgAiYH3qSe — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2024

STEPH CURRY MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/3bczbFprni — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2024

James had a productive night himself with 31 points and 10 assists. But it was Austin Reaves who closed the game out for the Lakers with the game-winning layup.

AUSTIN REAVES WINS IT FOR THE LAKERS ON #NBAXmas! pic.twitter.com/7SFj98Lmuh — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2024

The NFL’s two Christmas Day games featured a couple of blowouts. The only saving grace football had on Wednesday came in the form of an iconic halftime performance from Beyonce.