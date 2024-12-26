Fans go nuts over Beyonce’s halftime performance

Beyonce clearly set the bar high as she headlined Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Day game halftime show.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner performed during the intermission of Wednesday’s holiday matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Beyonce put on a production arguably worthy of the Super Bowl.

You can watch the full live performance below.

It is safe to say most fans on X thoroughly enjoyed Beyonce’s 13-minute spectacle. The reactions online were mostly filled with praise.

Beyoncé just gave the best superbowl performance of all time and it wasn’t even the superbowl #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/8yty7bEiWz — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) December 25, 2024

Beyoncé is the greatest artist alive and no one comes close yall can cry about it 😭 pic.twitter.com/uggpEHqdFn — rafa carter 𐚁 (@beyfobic) December 25, 2024

Me liking every tweet that’s praising Beyoncé half time performance pic.twitter.com/zCqZjbyex1 — 𝒎𝒊𝒔 (@RealQuickMis) December 25, 2024

Several fans also joked that a huge chunk of Netflix’s viewership for the game was only watching for Beyonce. Once her performance was done, many were happy to tune out of the broadcast.

Netflix and NFL looking at the viewership for the second half of the game after Beyoncé finishes her performance. #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/3hgXj2s9eG — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) December 25, 2024

Beyoncé Bowl was perfect thank you nfl I’m turning off this game now pic.twitter.com/nivBYgEUEg — aquarius’ groove 💋 (@rickysgroove) December 25, 2024

All the women in my family as soon as Beyoncé performance was over pic.twitter.com/gjlj4bTbRK — Richard “Richie Loco” Nevels 🏁 (@Richie_l0c0) December 25, 2024

Before the game, Lamar Jackson said that he planned to disobey Ravens team rules just to watch Beyonce live.

There’s no indication yet on if Jackson stayed true to his word and snuck out onto the field to watch Beyonce. But based on the scoreboard at halftime, Jackson probably earned himself a peek or two.

The Ravens scored the game’s first 10 points and led the Texans 17-2 at the break. The halftime show may have fired up Baltimore even more because they opened the second half with two more touchdowns to build a 31-2 lead they would hold until the end of the game.

Jackson went 10/15 for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns. The 2-time MVP also rushed for 87 yards with a touchdown on just 4 carries. The Ravens QB also got some help from Derrick Henry, who rushed for 147 yards with a touchdown on 27 carries.