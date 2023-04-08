 Skip to main content
Bronny James’ recruitment gets major update

April 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bronny James in a jersey

Dec 11, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a significant change regarding the Bronny James recruitment saga.

Previous reports had said that James would announce his college commitment at some point after the high school season was over. Sierra Canyon’s season is complete, and James is now doing the national high school event circuit, such as the McDonald’s All-American game and Nike Hoop Summit.

He was asked by a reporter Friday to talk about his recruitment but got stopped by a media relations official.

Still, that didn’t stop another update from occurring.

247 Sports, which offers a “Crystal Ball” prediction feature, gave Bronny a Crystal Ball pick. Reporter Trevor Andershock predicted that Bronny would commit to USC.

That isn’t too much of a surprise.

James was said to be considering USC, Oregon and Ohio State as his top three choices. Kevin Durant had even predicted Bronny would choose USC so that his father, who plays for the Lakers, would have the best chance of attending games.

Maybe the college announcement for Bronny is imminent. The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah, Bronny also recently got a rankings boost.

Bronny James
