Bronny James’ recruitment gets major update

There has been a significant change regarding the Bronny James recruitment saga.

Previous reports had said that James would announce his college commitment at some point after the high school season was over. Sierra Canyon’s season is complete, and James is now doing the national high school event circuit, such as the McDonald’s All-American game and Nike Hoop Summit.

He was asked by a reporter Friday to talk about his recruitment but got stopped by a media relations official.

Bronny James spoke to reporters for the first time ever tonight after Nike Hoop Summit practices 🏀 James talked about following in his father’s footsteps and his college hoops decision: “At the end of the day it’s my decision. I need to make the right one for me.” 👀 More ➡️… pic.twitter.com/3cVbi4omqE — SBLive Sports (@SBLiveSports) April 6, 2023

Still, that didn’t stop another update from occurring.

247 Sports, which offers a “Crystal Ball” prediction feature, gave Bronny a Crystal Ball pick. Reporter Trevor Andershock predicted that Bronny would commit to USC.

UPDATE: 4⭐️ CG Bronny James Has been Crystal Balled to USC by 247 Trevor Andershock pic.twitter.com/pQLlPu7bnt — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) April 8, 2023

That isn’t too much of a surprise.

James was said to be considering USC, Oregon and Ohio State as his top three choices. Kevin Durant had even predicted Bronny would choose USC so that his father, who plays for the Lakers, would have the best chance of attending games.

Maybe the college announcement for Bronny is imminent. The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah, Bronny also recently got a rankings boost.