LiAngelo Ball announces big personal news

The Ball family is about to get even bigger.

LiAngelo Ball announced on Friday that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Nikki Mudarris. Ball shared to Instagram some photos of a recent pregnancy photoshoot that the couple did for People Magazine.

Ball, 24, is perhaps still best known for his shoplifting scandal in China back when he was a member of the UCLA basketball team in 2017. But Ball has worked hard to put that behind him and has since landed in the NBA G League, where he currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm.

As for Mudarris, 32, she is a former reality TV star from the show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

Ball is the middle of three basketball-playing siblings. Older brother Lonzo plays for the Chicago Bulls (but has recently battled some tough injury luck) while younger brother LaMelo is an All-Star for the Charlotte Hornets.