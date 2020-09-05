Lonzo Ball appreciates the support from Damian Lillard

Lonzo Ball still has plenty of believers around the NBA, including some of the game’s biggest stars.

Damian Lillard named the New Orleans Pelicans guard as one of his picks to take a big step forward next season when asked by a fan. This didn’t escape Ball’s notice, and he offered up thanks on social media.

Respect — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 4, 2020

There is some evidence that Ball was already starting to break out this season. A lot of that was undone, however, by a poor bubble performance that saw his dedication questioned. That alone means he has a lot to prove next season.

For what it’s worth, Ball clearly has no worries about his long-term prognosis. Perhaps he’ll be boosted by the vote of confidence from Lillard, too.