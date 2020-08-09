Lonzo Ball responds to spotlight of his mediocre bubble performance

Lonzo Ball seems to be indicating that he’s going to have a big season in 2020-21 after acknowledging his poor showing in the NBA bubble games.

The New Orleans Pelicans were pushed to the brink of elimination on Sunday after losing to the San Antonio Spurs, with Ball offering little help along the way. On Sunday, Ball contributed just five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the loss, with his ten assists not enough to lead the team to victory or make his stat line look impressive. It continues a bad bubble performance that has seen Ball average just 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 26 percent from the field and 19 percent from three-point range.

Bleacher Report’s Twitter account sent out those numbers after the loss. This prompted a response from Ball, who retweeted it with the message “make sure y’all post my s— next year too.”

To be clear, Ball has a point, and not just about next year. The point guard has quietly had a solid season for the Pelicans, with improved numbers from three-point range and a career high in points per game. He’s on the right track. He just happened to have a very bad stretch at the worst possible time.