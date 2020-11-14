Report: Lakers considering Danny Green trade

Danny Green just wrapped up his second straight season with an NBA championship, but even that may not be enough to ensure security for him.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers will discuss Green trades with teams that have interest. The 33-year-old swingman is under contract next season for $15.4 million and will be a free agent after that.

Green drew the ire of many Laker fans with his inconsistency shooting the ball last season, especially in big moments. But he still shot 36.7 percent from deep with plus defense as the Lakers’ everyday starter on the wing.

We have already heard of one potential trade package Green might be involved in. From the looks of it though, that may not be the only one.