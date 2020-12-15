Lou Williams has interesting take on load management

Load management has been a hot topic for the LA Clippers ever since Kawhi Leonard’s arrival, but one Clipper who is even older is not about it.

Clippers guard Lou Williams gave an interesting take on load managing after Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’ve been in the league long enough,” he said, per Mirjam Swanson of Southern California News Group. “I was in the league pre-load management. That’s how I was trained.

“My personal opinion is no,” Williams added about potentially sitting out games himself this year. “I’m just gonna play the 72-game season.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year missed just seven games last season with two of those resulting from his forced quarantine in the Orlando bubble. Williams played in 75 games the year before that and 79 in 2017-18.

While Williams plays fewer minutes than a player like Leonard and does not have a chronic injury to manage, he is already 34. The veteran previously shut down a rumor that he was bothered by Leonard’s load management. But that does not mean that Williams plans to partake in any himself.