Video: Kenny Smith cracks great joke about Lou Williams

Kenny Smith cracked a great joke about Lou Williams on Thursday.

Prior to the first game of the NBA restart on TNT, the Turner NBA crew of Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson conducted a pregame show. During the show, Smith zinged Williams over his trip to the Magic City strip club in Atlanta while away from the Orlando bubble on an excused leave.

Smith said that Williams didn’t go to Magic City for the chicken wings, but for the legs and thighs.

Kenny Smith clowning Lou Williams on Inside The NBA "He didn't go in there for the wings, he went for the legs and the thighs" pic.twitter.com/GJ5wkoROR5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 30, 2020

Of course, Smith was talking about the female dancers at the club, not the different parts of a chicken.

Williams’ trip to Magic City resulted in a 10-day quarantine from the league and caused him to miss two of the Los Angeles Clippers’ games. It’s also resulted in numerous jokes at his expense.