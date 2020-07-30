 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 30, 2020

Video: Kenny Smith cracks great joke about Lou Williams

July 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith cracked a great joke about Lou Williams on Thursday.

Prior to the first game of the NBA restart on TNT, the Turner NBA crew of Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson conducted a pregame show. During the show, Smith zinged Williams over his trip to the Magic City strip club in Atlanta while away from the Orlando bubble on an excused leave.

Smith said that Williams didn’t go to Magic City for the chicken wings, but for the legs and thighs.

Of course, Smith was talking about the female dancers at the club, not the different parts of a chicken.

Williams’ trip to Magic City resulted in a 10-day quarantine from the league and caused him to miss two of the Los Angeles Clippers’ games. It’s also resulted in numerous jokes at his expense.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus