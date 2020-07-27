Lou Williams responds to criticism from Kendrick Perkins

Lou Williams fired back Monday after being criticized by Kendrick Perkins for visiting a strip club while out of the NBA bubble.

Perkins urged Williams to “do better” on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” after the veteran guard was caught at a strip club while outside of the NBA bubble due to a death in the family. Perkins added that it was disappointing to see rookie Zion Williamson handle himself more professionally than Williams, a veteran, after Williamson left the bubble for similar reasons and followed protocol.

Williams wasn’t interested in hearing it, firing back at Perkins on Twitter.

15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too. https://t.co/2xnCpG9I1J — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 27, 2020

But I digress. I went home to see a man off to his final resting place that was a giant in my life. I don’t want that to get lost in all this attention. So again, LONG LIVE THE GREAT PAUL WILLIAMS SR. back to my quarantine so I can join the guys soon. Peace — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 27, 2020

Williams, for the record, has made it pretty clear that he’s a huge fan of the wings. He’s maintained that was the only reason why he was at the club, and it had nothing to do with him partying or being irresponsible. In this case, his love of those wings means he’ll have to spend ten days in quarantine.

Perkins has really embraced his role as an analyst and commentator. This isn’t the first time he’s clashed with a current player over something he said on TV.