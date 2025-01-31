LSU player shoves Oklahoma player to ground, gets ejected

Two players were ejected from Thursday’s LSU-Oklahoma women’s basketball game after getting into a scuffle during the first quarter.

The Oklahoma Sooners were leading the LSU Tigers 12-11 late in the first quarter, and Oklahoma was bringing the ball down the court. Beatrice Culliton and Sa’Myah Smith were fighting for position on the low block, and Smith shoved Culliton to the ground. Liz Scott came over to defend her teammate and shoved Smith in response.

Various personnel, including LSU coach Kim Mulkey, came over to break things up.

Things got chippy between Oklahoma-LSU 😳 Both Liz Scott and Sa'Myah Smith were ejected and will miss their next game. pic.twitter.com/T2sRyArwiM — espnW (@espnW) January 31, 2025

Both Smith and Scott were ejected as they were the ones doing the shoving. Part of the penalty is they will both miss their next game.

The game between the teams was a big one. LSU entered No. 7 in the country at 20-1. Oklahoma entered ranked 13th at 16-4.