Lu Dort went viral for his crazy defense on LeBron James

February 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oklahoma City forward Lu Dort went viral for some of the crazy defense he played against LeBron James on Wednesday night.

Dort used his hands to try impairing James’ vision while defending the four-time MVP. At times when others wouldn’t bother with such moves, Dort used everything within his power to affect James.

NBA Twitter personality @WorldWideWob jokingly called it “The Dorture Chamber.”

Despite the defense, James still went 9/20 from the field and had 25 points. His Los Angeles Lakers still beat OKC 114-113 in overtime.

Dort’s defense reminds us a lot of the style Shane Battier famously used against Kobe Bryant.

