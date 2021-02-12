Lu Dort went viral for his crazy defense on LeBron James

Oklahoma City forward Lu Dort went viral for some of the crazy defense he played against LeBron James on Wednesday night.

Dort used his hands to try impairing James’ vision while defending the four-time MVP. At times when others wouldn’t bother with such moves, Dort used everything within his power to affect James.

Lu Dort's defense on LeBron was incredible pic.twitter.com/jExLIUsoSn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

NBA Twitter personality @WorldWideWob jokingly called it “The Dorture Chamber.”

The Dorture Chamber pic.twitter.com/53GRPK02qI — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2021

Despite the defense, James still went 9/20 from the field and had 25 points. His Los Angeles Lakers still beat OKC 114-113 in overtime.

Dort’s defense reminds us a lot of the style Shane Battier famously used against Kobe Bryant.