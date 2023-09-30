Luka Doncic breaks Mavs assistant’s ankles in viral video

Nobody is safe from the ruthlessness of Luka Doncic.

A video of Doncic snatching the soul of Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong caught fire online over the weekend. During a casual one-on-one session at Mavs training camp, Doncic hit Armstrong with a gnarly crossover and sent him crashing to the hardwood as if he were playing an impromptu game of Twister.

Armstrong shared the video to his Instagram Story with the joking caption, “Bryon Russell, I know how you feel now when [Michael] Jordan push[ed] you off for the game-winner. Offensive foul.”

Here is a screen recording of Armstrong’s post.

Darrell Armstrong's IG post: "Bryon Russell, I know how you feel now when Jordan pushed you off for the game winner." pic.twitter.com/V0l9DB84GJ — David Astramskas (@redapples) September 30, 2023

Armstrong, though now 55, is no slouch either. He played in the NBA for 14 total seasons as a point guard (including for the Mavericks from 2004-06). Armstrong had a repuation as a strong defender and averaged an elite 2.0 steals per game from 1998-2002 combined.

Still, Doncic is one of the absolute meanest one-on-one covers in the entire Milky Way. The Slovenian supernova has already done this to much younger and more agile defenders before.