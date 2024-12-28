Luka Doncic is latest star to have his home burglarized

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest star athlete to fall victim to a home burglary.

Doncic’s Dallas-area home was burglarized on Friday night, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. According to Doncic’s business manager Lara Beth Seager, no one was home at the time of the incident, and Doncic and his family are safe. A police report has been filed.

The Dallas home of Mavs star Luka Dončić was burglarized Friday, according to a police report. “No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," his business manager Lara Beth Seager said. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 28, 2024

Home burglaries have been a significant problem for a number of NFL stars lately. The problem was serious enough that the league put out a memo warning players about a string of burglaries that are believed to be connected, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce among the victims. Bengals QB Joe Burrow also had his home broken into during a game recently. It is unclear if the Doncic incident has any relation to those.

It has been a very rough week for Doncic. The break-in took place two days after he sustained a significant calf injury that will sideline him for at least a month.