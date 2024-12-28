 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic is latest star to have his home burglarized

December 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic holds the ball

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the first quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest star athlete to fall victim to a home burglary.

Doncic’s Dallas-area home was burglarized on Friday night, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. According to Doncic’s business manager Lara Beth Seager, no one was home at the time of the incident, and Doncic and his family are safe. A police report has been filed.

Home burglaries have been a significant problem for a number of NFL stars lately. The problem was serious enough that the league put out a memo warning players about a string of burglaries that are believed to be connected, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce among the victims. Bengals QB Joe Burrow also had his home broken into during a game recently. It is unclear if the Doncic incident has any relation to those.

It has been a very rough week for Doncic. The break-in took place two days after he sustained a significant calf injury that will sideline him for at least a month.

