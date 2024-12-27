 Skip to main content
Report reveals rough update on Luka Doncic’s calf injury

December 26, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic
Luka Doncic in his Mavericks uniform

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will reportedly be without superstar Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

Doncic sustained a calf injury in the second quarter of the Mavs’ Christmas Day contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavericks star planted his left foot on a drive late in the first half. Doncic quickly signaled to Dallas’ bench to ask for a substitution. He headed to the locker room shortly thereafter and did not return to the game.

Doncic’s calf will be reevaluated after a month, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Doncic underwent an MRI on Thursday. Prior to that, initial reports indicated that Doncic was expected to be out for “an extended period of time.”

Barring a miraculous recovery, Doncic will be disqualified from All-NBA consideration and end-of-season awards. He has already missed eight games this season with the awards threshold set at a maximum of 17 missed games.

Even if Doncic were able to return in exactly a month for the Mavericks’ Jan. 25 game against the Boston Celtics, that would mean an absence of 15 games for the Slovenian superstar.

Through 30 games, the Mavericks have a 19-11 record and rank fourth in the Western Conference.

The team has performed well without Doncic thus far. The Mavs has gone 6-2 in the eight games Doncic missed before his latest injury.

But given how competitive the West is, losing Doncic for at least a month could be a serious test for Dallas’ postseason hopes. Only four games separate the Mavs from the 11th-placed San Antonio Spurs.

