Luka Doncic to undergo MRI for ankle injury, says it is not that bad

Luka Doncic does not sound too concerned about the ankle injury that caused him to leave Friday night’s game.

Doncic sprained his ankle late in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the teams. The injury occurred when Kawhi Leonard collided with Doncic while driving to the basket.

Doncic went down in pain and limped to the locker room. Despite being in pain, he quickly returned to the game, though he later checked back out for good.

“It’s not that bad. Honestly, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It’s not my right,” Doncic said after the game, via Tim MacMahon.

Doncic sprained his right ankle twice during the regular season and missed time as a result.

The Mavericks guard also said he would undergo an MRI on Saturday, which would help provide more information about the injury. Doncic still managed to secure a triple-double in the loss.

The Mavericks now trail the Clippers 2-1 in the series.