Video: Luka Doncic limps off court with ankle injury

Luka Doncic limped off the court late in the third quarter of Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Friday night due to an ankle injury.

Kawhi Leonard was driving towards the basket and his leg bumped into Doncic’s on the way to the basket. The collision appeared to hyperextend Doncic’s left knee and also caused him to roll his left ankle.

Luka Doncic heads to the locker room after turning his ankle pic.twitter.com/TKQ04xCf64 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2020

Doncic went down and then headed off the court. He was unable to put weight on his left leg and was seen hopping through a tunnel into the locker room.

Doncic had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists prior to the injury. He was 4/14 from the floor in 26 minutes. Doncic is an extremely valuable player for Dallas. He scored 70 points in his first two playoff games, which surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most ever points by a player in his first two playoff games.

The Mavs later said that Doncic was able to return despite his sprained ankle.