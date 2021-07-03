Luka Doncic has interesting answer about importance of Olympic gold

In general, most would expect that a basketball player’s main goal would be to win an NBA title. That may be true, but Luka Doncic has his own interesting perspective on things.

Doncic was asked Saturday if winning Olympic gold for Slovenia or winning an NBA championship would mean more to him. His answer may surprise some.

Luka Doncic was asked what would mean more to him: A gold medal with Slovenia or NBA championship. "I'd say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that's something… but I wouldn't mind both." pic.twitter.com/zgDxGA3dYI — Antonis Stroggylakis (@AStroggylakis) July 3, 2021

This is certainly in part down to cultural differences. Many young American players care far more about the NBA than international play. It can often be the opposite in Europe, especially for a smaller nation like Slovenia where any international success and recognition is unique.

Doncic might not be thrilled with everything happening on the NBA side for him right now. Playing for Slovenia is a nice focus for him at the moment.