Luka Doncic has savage response to chant from Pistons fans

Detroit Pistons fans clearly messed with the wrong one this weekend.

The Pistons met the Mavericks for a home game on Saturday. During the contest, the Detroit faithful decided to serenade Dallas star Luka Doncic with a (very lame) chant. They were heard chanting “Luka sucks!” to the four-time All-NBA First Teamer.

Regrettably though, the Pistons fans quickly learned that Doncic does not, in fact, suck. He ended up posting a 39-10-10 triple-double to lead Dallas to an easy 142-124 victory over Detroit.

After the game, Doncic was asked about the chant and gave a brutal retort.

“In Detroit? Come on man,” Doncic savagely quipped.

“I’m good,” he added. “I don’t know why they would do that. I love it. They know it’s not true and they keep going, so I love it.”

I asked Doncic if he heard the fans chant that he sucks, Oh, he heard. “In Detroit?” pic.twitter.com/Clu8KyyiLR — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 10, 2024

Doncic is well aware that the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA at 10-53. In fact, Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks officially eliminated them from playoff contention … with 19 games still left to play in the season.

A chant of “Luka sucks!” isn’t even remotely creative either and, in fact, is one of the rare ones that can immediately be disproven. That said though, at least Pistons fans are pretty good when it comes to taunting their own team.